Donald James Murphy (1935 - 2019)
Donald James Murphy late of Barrhead, AB formerly of Busby, AB passed away on November 11, 2019, at the age of 84 years old. Don is survived by his loving family; Lola Murphy, his wife of 65 years; his children; Don Murphy Jr (Marla) of Stony Plain, AB; Terena MacDonald (Kirk) of Busby, AB and Colleen Mensink (Tony) Of Mayerthorpe, AB; daughter-in-law, Jeanne of Vancouver, BC; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Donald is predeceased by his parents, John and Dorothy Murphy; son, James Murphy, and grandson, Mark Anthony Mensink. A Memorial Service will be held on November 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church 5210 50 St. Barrhead, AB. Donations gratefully accepted to Cross Cancer Institute and STARS Ambulance. Tributes may be sent to www.mem.com or www.rosegardenchapel.com
