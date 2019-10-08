Dorothy Olive McKenzie (Howlett) passed away at the Barrhead Healthcare Centre, in Barrhead, AB on September 27, 2019. Dorothy was born on January 6, 1926 at Star City, Sask. to John and Olive Howlett. Dorothy and William (Bill) McKenzie met in Saskatoon and were married on January 5, 1946. They resided on the McKenzie farm at Mossbank, Sask. where they raised their 3 children; Wesley, David and Betty. Dorothy was highly organized and made being a farm wife, a mother and an avid community volunteer look easy. Dorothy served as President, Secretary and Treasurer to several organizations including the Boy Scouts of Canada, the United Church, the Hospital Auxiliary, both locally and provincially including being the editor of the Auxiliary's provincial newsletter, the Gleaner, the Legion and the Mossbank Museum. Dorothy received the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada medal for her dedicated contribution to her community. Dorothy was known for her quick wit, her love of family and community and her desire to leave the world a better place. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, her brothers; Roy, Garth, Bill, Earl, her sister, Florence, son Wesley and husband Bill. Dorothy is survived by her son, David, daughter-in-law Grace and their daughter Nadine and great-grandchildren; Daylene, Paige and Hayden, daughter, Betty; son-in-law Myron and their children; Dustin (Jen) and Katie (Mitch), sister Lois and brother-in-law Jack and brother Dale as well as many nieces and nephews and the many friends she had in Mossbank and Barrhead. Family Internment will take place in Mossbank, Saskatchewan at a later date.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Oct. 8, 2019