Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Porter. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Barrhead Senior Drop In Centre Obituary

Dorothy Porter, originally of Roselea and then Barrhead and later Hillcrest passed away on August 16, 2019, just short of 98 years. She is survived by nephews; Byron (Vickie) and family; Barry (Janet); Lindy (Eunice), family of Danny, Clifford, Albert (Cindy) and family and Doug (Linda) Ruhl and family; nieces; Suzanne Williams, Elizabeth Corbett (Harvey Sieger), Roberta (Gerry) Conrad and family and Mary Lou (Leonard) Maskell and family. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Carrie Porter, all of her siblings and their spouses; George and Gladys Porter; Lloyd and Pearl Porter; Robert and Audrey Porter and Albert and Lucille Ruhl; great-niece, Tammy Porter; nephew; Danny and nephew-in-law, Ron Williams. Dorothy's nieces would most sincerely like to thank Dr. DeWaal for her medical care, the Staff over the years at Hillcrest (Aunt Dorothy enjoyed living at Hillcrest from 2006) and the Staff at Keir Care Centre for looking after her during the last eight months of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Barrhead Senior Drop In Centre at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019. Donations may be made to the Barrhead Senior Drop In Centre or a Barrhead charity of your choice.

Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644 Dorothy Porter, originally of Roselea and then Barrhead and later Hillcrest passed away on August 16, 2019, just short of 98 years. She is survived by nephews; Byron (Vickie) and family; Barry (Janet); Lindy (Eunice), family of Danny, Clifford, Albert (Cindy) and family and Doug (Linda) Ruhl and family; nieces; Suzanne Williams, Elizabeth Corbett (Harvey Sieger), Roberta (Gerry) Conrad and family and Mary Lou (Leonard) Maskell and family. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Carrie Porter, all of her siblings and their spouses; George and Gladys Porter; Lloyd and Pearl Porter; Robert and Audrey Porter and Albert and Lucille Ruhl; great-niece, Tammy Porter; nephew; Danny and nephew-in-law, Ron Williams. Dorothy's nieces would most sincerely like to thank Dr. DeWaal for her medical care, the Staff over the years at Hillcrest (Aunt Dorothy enjoyed living at Hillcrest from 2006) and the Staff at Keir Care Centre for looking after her during the last eight months of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Barrhead Senior Drop In Centre at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019. Donations may be made to the Barrhead Senior Drop In Centre or a Barrhead charity of your choice.Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644 Published in The Barrhead Leader on Aug. 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Barrhead Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close