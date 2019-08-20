Dorothy Porter, originally of Roselea and then Barrhead and later Hillcrest passed away on August 16, 2019, just short of 98 years. She is survived by nephews; Byron (Vickie) and family; Barry (Janet); Lindy (Eunice), family of Danny, Clifford, Albert (Cindy) and family and Doug (Linda) Ruhl and family; nieces; Suzanne Williams, Elizabeth Corbett (Harvey Sieger), Roberta (Gerry) Conrad and family and Mary Lou (Leonard) Maskell and family. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Carrie Porter, all of her siblings and their spouses; George and Gladys Porter; Lloyd and Pearl Porter; Robert and Audrey Porter and Albert and Lucille Ruhl; great-niece, Tammy Porter; nephew; Danny and nephew-in-law, Ron Williams. Dorothy's nieces would most sincerely like to thank Dr. DeWaal for her medical care, the Staff over the years at Hillcrest (Aunt Dorothy enjoyed living at Hillcrest from 2006) and the Staff at Keir Care Centre for looking after her during the last eight months of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Barrhead Senior Drop In Centre at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019. Donations may be made to the Barrhead Senior Drop In Centre or a Barrhead charity of your choice.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Aug. 20, 2019