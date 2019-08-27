Edith Emily Rosalie "Rose" Donovan

Service Information
Obituary

Mrs. Edith Emily Rosalie Donovan "Rose" of Ft. Assiniboine, AB., formerly of Maryfield, Sask. and Deep River, ON, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 at the age of 70 after a brave battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Scott "Ron"; her children; Shelly (Mark), Lisa, Jenny (Chris) and Scott Jr. (Candell); her grandchildren; Clint, Kayla, Amy, Mikayla, Cassidy, Samantha, Nicholas, Joshua, Erin and Julie; her great-grandchildren; Darius and Paisley; her siblings; Elizabeth, Harold, Sandra and Peter as well as numerous other family members and friends. Rose was predeceased by her parents, Pete and Oriel Spears. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Ft. Assiniboine Legion Hall.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Aug. 27, 2019
