Mrs. Edith Emily Rosalie Donovan "Rose" of Ft. Assiniboine, AB., formerly of Maryfield, Sask. and Deep River, ON, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 at the age of 70 after a brave battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Scott "Ron"; her children; Shelly (Mark), Lisa, Jenny (Chris) and Scott Jr. (Candell); her grandchildren; Clint, Kayla, Amy, Mikayla, Cassidy, Samantha, Nicholas, Joshua, Erin and Julie; her great-grandchildren; Darius and Paisley; her siblings; Elizabeth, Harold, Sandra and Peter as well as numerous other family members and friends. Rose was predeceased by her parents, Pete and Oriel Spears. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Ft. Assiniboine Legion Hall.
