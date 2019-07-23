Mr. Edwin Edward Radke, late of Barrhead, AB passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Edwin is survived by his step-son, Evan Toma; brothers; Helmut (Irma), Fred (Doris), Raymond, Elmer and Ben (Jackie); nieces and nephews; Helen (Gary), Brenda (Terry), Judith (Ron), Shirley (Dave), Barbara (Brent) and Nolan (Eliane) as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Edwin is predeceased by his wife, Helen; stepsons, Darcy and Aaron; parents, Julius and Martha. Memorial Service will be held at Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. from St. John's Lutheran Church Barrhead, AB with Pastor Kevin Ree officiating. Memorial donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on July 23, 2019