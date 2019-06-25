Elizabeth Wierenga was born in Avereest, Overijssel, Netherlands on June 27, 1924 to Bertus and Hilligje Bos. She was the third child in a family that would become seven: John, Lulla, Grace, Ralph, Betty & Bill. In 1927, the family immigrated to Canada even though they had no relatives there. They came to Neerlandia, Alberta and soon were homesteading in the Vega area. She married Lambert Wierenga June 27, 1951. Together they farmed the Wierenga homestead until Lambert suffered a stroke. They then moved to St. Albert and later to Shepherds Care in Edmonton. They welcomed Lavern Ann (Ed) Wurfel in 1959 and Robert James in 1963. Liz enjoyed sewing, baking, fishing, quilting, playing scrabble and canasta. The Lord called her home June 19. 2019. Memorial Service will be held at Christian Reformed Church of St. Albert at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.
Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead 780-674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on June 25, 2019