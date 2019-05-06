Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Hannah Brinsky. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

Emma Hannah Brinsky, late of Barrhead, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2019, at the age of 91. She will be lovingly remembered by her family; Clarence (Laurie) of Barrhead, Louise (Lloyd) of Lone Pine and Harold of Barrhead; her six grandchildren; Travis (Allison) Brinsky, Jordan Brinsky, Joshua Briltz, Daniel (Cassandra) Briltz, Alyse (Craig) Fraser and Mikel Briltz (Magda); her 7 great-grandchildren; Nash, Owen and Dreyden Brinsky, Haiden and Lillian Briltz and Landon and Khael Fraser, her two brothers and two sisters; John (Stella) Madson, Mary Hewitson, Grace Hutchison and Norman (Heather) Madson as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Emma is predeceased by her husband, Coleman, parents McKinlay and Charlotte Madson, step-mother Dorothy Johnson, twin sister, Charolotte Gifford and brothers; Raymond, Clarence and Harvey Madson. A Celebration of Life was held on May 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Rose Garden Chapel with Pastor Trevor Crowe officiating. A Private Family Inurnment will be held at a later date. Donations are gratefully accepted directly to the Alberta or Heart and Stroke Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting

Rose Garden Chapel Barrhead , AB (780) 674-4644

