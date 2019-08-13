Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest "Ernie" Hudon. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

Ernie Hudon of Swan Hills, AB passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on the evening of July 30, 2019 at the Swan Hills hospital. Ernie was born in St. John, New Brunswick and at age 12 moved to Sudbury, Ontario. At age 17 he decided he wanted to operate hoe and drive truck. He got a job doing both at McFarlane Lake. Ernie moved to Alberta in 1977 and got a job as a hoe operator with Masston Construction of Stony Plain. In the spring of 1979 his company got a job in Swan Hills repairing broken water/sewer lines in the sub-division by the hospital. During that time he met Bev. They spent one year in Stony Plain and then returned to Swan Hills in the fall of 1981 where they still reside. When he returned to Swan Hills, Ernie worked for the Town of Swan Hills and W. Parker Transport as an equipment operator and truck driver. He also worked for the Dept. of Highways. After Dept. of Highways was privatized Ernie worked for Pine West and Alberta Highways as their Swan Hills area Supervisor. When Alberta Highways lost the contract in 2009 Ernie took a year off and played a lot of golf. He then was hired on with Big Lakes County as a heavy equipment operator at the Swan Hills Airport. As a young man, Ernie loved racing cars, playing pool and spending time with friends. As he got older he still liked playing pool, ice fishing, quadding and above all else, playing golf. Ernie will be forever remembered and sadly missed by his wife Bev, sister Patricia Irving of Toronto, Ontario, brothers; Archie (Eileen) of Bruce Mines, Ontario and Joe from St. Johns, Newfoundland, niece Kim (Vito) Maiolo and their children, Sarah and Santino, niece Karen (Andrew) Fegyvernecki also all from Ontario. Ernie will also be missed by his mother-in-law Ann Krossa of Rimbey, Alberta, sister-in-law Brenda Krossa from Bentley, Alberta, nephew Jason Krossa from Bentley and niece Michelle Krossa from Red Deer and many other relatives and friends. Ernie was predeceased by his mother, Rita Hudon; father, Joe McPhee, step-father, Frank Morin, brother Owen, brothers-in-law; Bob Irving and Dan Krossa and father-in-law Henry Krossa. A Celebration of Life service was held from the Keyano Center, Swan Hills, AB on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1 p.m.

