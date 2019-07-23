Mr. Erwin Beier, late of Barrhead, AB passed away on July 11, 2019, at the age of 80 years. He is survived by his loving family; Doug (Judy) Schmidt of Calgary, AB and their children; Tanille, Carlae and Tyler; Caroline Schmidt of Edmonton, AB; Lori (Gary) Meller of Edmonton and their child, Addai; Florence (Hans) Smith of New Zealand and their children; Nick and Chris; Donna Penner of Chilliwack, BC; Shirley (Kelly) Penner of Spruce Grove and their daughter, Chelsea as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Erwin is predeceased by his parents, Wilhelm and Ernestina; siblings; Arthur, Freida and Jean; brothers-in-law, Jim and Gerhardt; niece, Britany and numerous other relatives. Memorial Service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Church of God in Barrhead. Memorial donations may be made to Blue Heron.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on July 23, 2019