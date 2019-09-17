Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugenie "Jean" Scheidt. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jean Scheidt of Barrhead, AB at the age of 98 years. Jean will be lovingly remembered by her children; Irene Stephani, Ursula Mayer, Ingrid Waksel (Doug), Harold Begert (Diane), step-daughter, Emi Schmidt (Walter); 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and beloved friends. Jean was predeceased by her husband Edward Begert (1954), husband Henry Scheidt (1998); step-daughter, Hilda Moltzan (1989); parents, Adolf and Augusta Kuhn; sisters, Lydia Liedtke and Lottie Breitkreitz, brothers, Reinhold and Arthur Kuhn; sons-in-law, Robert Moltzan, George Stephani and Al Mayer. A special thank you to Dr. Wepner and the staff at the Keir Care Centre. Funeral Service will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church Barrhead on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2 p.m. with Pastor Erik Osness officiating. Donations gratefully accepted to the Keir Care Centre or St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery.

