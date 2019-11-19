Mr. Frank Brunner late of Barrhead, AB formerly of Vega, AB passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the age of 72 years. He is survived by his loving family; wife of 51 years, Victoria; children; Sharon (Mark) Simpson of Barrhead, AB; Alvin Brunner (Elaine Gordon) of Westlock and Charlene Brunner of Edmonton; grandchildren; Kyle, Alisha, Ashley, Colin and Chantel; great-grandchildren; Genevieve, Madison and Emerson; sisters; Barbara, Lena, Kay, and Rose as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Frank is predeceased by his parents, Peter and Helena; brother, Julius. Funeral Service was held on November 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. from Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB with Rev. David Pype officiating. Interment followed in the Vega Cemetery following the service. Donations gratefully accepted to Cross Cancer Institute. Tributes may be sent to www.rosegardenchapel.com
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Nov. 19, 2019