On April 19, 2019, Mr. Fred Lucas of Barrhead, AB passed away at the age of 91 years. Graveside service will be held Friday, April 26, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. in the Belvedere Community Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Mortimer officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted directly to the Belvedere Church and Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Apr. 23, 2019