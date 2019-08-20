On the early morning of August 15, 2019, Gavin James Cyr unexpectedly passed away at the age of 29 years. Gavin is survived by his son; Hunter Cyr, the love of his life; Savannah Modeste, parents; Vikki Overacker (Darcy Surcan) and Robert Cyr; grandparents, "Papa" Kenn Overacker, "Nana" Judi Overacker (Gary Bissonette), "Grandma" Rita Cyr; his siblings; Stephanie (Josh) Sarty; Chad Cyr (Michelle Rhodes), Tanya Cyr (Arthur Lane), Jonathan Cyr (Julie Tomm) along with numerous extended family. Gavin is predeceased by "Grandpa" Lionel Cyr and "Great Grandma" Matilda Overacker. Gavin was a devoted father, his world revolved around his son. He was the type of person who made sure that you were always the best version of yourself. The love he gave family and friends was a gift, each person who knew him will cherish that love forever. Gavin brought the best out of everyone he surrounded himself by. His smile and contagious laugh will never be forgotten. Gavin will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who knew him. Public viewing will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. on August 23, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1 p.m. both being held at the Barrhead United Church.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Aug. 20, 2019