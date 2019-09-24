George "Doug" Craft

Obituary

George "Doug" Craft, late of Barrhead, AB passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 84 years. Doug is survived by his loving family, wife, Irene of 59 years; daughter Marie (Steve); sons; Lloyd "Ernie" and John (Claudette); grandchildren; Evelyn, John & Criss; siblings; Myrtle (Chuck) Greig, Walter (Joyce and Carol (Herb ) Pusch also numerous family and many dear friends. Doug was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Alicia and brother, Jim. At Doug's request, no formal service will take place at this time but a Memorial will be planned for a future date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosegardenchapel.com for the Craft family.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Sept. 24, 2019
