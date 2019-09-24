Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Geraldine Elaine Nutt. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Service 7:00 PM St. Anne's Parish Service 11:00 AM St. Anne's Parish Obituary

Geraldine left to be with the Lord on September 18, 2019. Her faith in the Lord helped her to be strong in good times and in hard times. Left to cherish her memory are her sons; Cody and Matthew (Hanah) and her grandson, Myles Kelly McDorman to be born January 2020. Her mother, Rose; brother Terry (Cleone) and nephew, Wade Nutt. Geraldine was predeceased by her father Daniel and her brother Kelly Nutt. She leaves behind many dear family and friends. Prayer Service will be held September 25, 2019 at 7 p.m. at St. Anne's Parish and Service to be held at St. Anne's Parish Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. A heartfelt thank you goes out to Dr. Wepner and to all at Keir Care for all the love and kindness they gave and showed to Geraldine while she stayed with them. Donations gratefully accepted to the Huntington Society of Canada.

