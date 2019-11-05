Mrs. Geraldine Froma, nee Fisher, late of Barrhead, AB formerly of Neerlandia, AB passed away on October 28, 2019 at the age of 67 years. She is survived by her loving family; husband, Jerry Froma; sons; Derk (Jodi) Froma, Peter (Lauren) Froma and Kevin (Coralee) Froma, daughter, Lorie (Josh) Froma-Samborski; grandchildren; Keegan, Wesley, Brayden, Felicity, Allison and Robyn; siblings; Hilda (Edward) Fisher, Hazel (Ron) Nanninga, Daylene (Jay) Unrau and Bert Fisher as well as numerous family and many dear friends. Geraldine is predeceased by her parents, Peter and Lulla Fisher; brother, Edward Fisher; niece, Lynn Nanninga. Visitation was held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB. Funeral Service was held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Neerlandia Christian Reformed Church, Neerlandia, AB. Interment will follow in the Neerlandia Cemetery. Memorial donations gratefully accepted to The Ripple Connection, Barrhead or Hot Lunch Program through Family Community Support Services.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Nov. 5, 2019