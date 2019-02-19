Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Mr. Gordon Corbett on February 1, 2019, at the age of 67. Gordon is survived by his loving family; wife of 40 years; Holly; daughter, Christine, son, Douglas (Reanne); grandchildren; Emily and Ethan; mother, Neata; sisters; Madge (Larry) Frigon, Shiela (Larry) Patterson, Evelyn Corbett and Karen Zalewski (Bob Harrison); brothers; Arley (Diane) and Richard, sisters-in-law; Florrette (Charles) measures and Lilly (Martin) Hanson, brothers-in-law, Michael and Walter Fewchuk as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Gordon was predeceased by his father, Arlington (2000), brother Allister (1966). Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Barrhead, AB. Donations in memory of Gordon may be made to a charity of choice.

