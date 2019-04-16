Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwendolyn "Gwen" O'Dell. View Sign

On April 12, 2019, "Gwen" Gwendolyn O'Dell passed away peacefully in Calgary at the age of 99 years. Gwen will be lovingly remembered by her children; Nora (Robert) Gremm of Calgary, John (Shirli) O'Dell of St. Albert, Trish Mast of Calgary and Ken (Berniece) O'Dell of Grande Prairie, her nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Gwen was predeceased by her husband, James O'Dell, in 1994, a son, Murray in 1945 and grandson, Murray Gremm in 1999. She was also predeceased by her three brothers; George, Harry and Ernest and by her four sisters; Nellie Hooper, Margaret Bryant, Joan Gallatin and Hazel Balmer. Gwen is survived by sister-in-law, Lillian Skirrow and sister-in-law Nettie Bryant who passed away the same day as Gwen. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to be made to a charity of your choice. Services will be held in Barrhead, AB at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Rose Garden Chapel on 5326 48 St. Barrhead, AB.

5326-48 Street

Barrhead , AB T7N1A1

Published in The Barrhead Leader on Apr. 16, 2019

