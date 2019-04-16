On April 12, 2019, "Gwen" Gwendolyn O'Dell passed away peacefully in Calgary at the age of 99 years. Gwen will be lovingly remembered by her children; Nora (Robert) Gremm of Calgary, John (Shirli) O'Dell of St. Albert, Trish Mast of Calgary and Ken (Berniece) O'Dell of Grande Prairie, her nine grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Gwen was predeceased by her husband, James O'Dell, in 1994, a son, Murray in 1945 and grandson, Murray Gremm in 1999. She was also predeceased by her three brothers; George, Harry and Ernest and by her four sisters; Nellie Hooper, Margaret Bryant, Joan Gallatin and Hazel Balmer. Gwen is survived by sister-in-law, Lillian Skirrow and sister-in-law Nettie Bryant who passed away the same day as Gwen. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to be made to a charity of your choice. Services will be held in Barrhead, AB at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Rose Garden Chapel on 5326 48 St. Barrhead, AB.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Apr. 16, 2019