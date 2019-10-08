It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Helen "Rose" Marie on Monday, September 30, 2019, one day after her 82nd birthday, following a very brief and courageous battle with cancer. Rose was born in Bancroft, Ontario and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1959. As a young nurse, she made the long trek to Alberta and started working at the Barrhead Hospital. In 1961 she married the love of her life, Jim Adelman and together they raised four children and eventually established Adelman Cabinets & Millwork, where Rose still loved to go every day. Rose lived her life through simple pleasures; family, friendship and church. She was the quiet matriarch of our family and her ability to laugh easy, love deeply and be kind and caring to others will be instilled in us always. Rose was pre-deceased by her parents; John and Irma Kavanagh, her brother Jack and her husband Jim. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her children; Jim; Chris & Paul Driessen; Jackie Meunier and Corey Martin; Terry & Kelly Adelman; grandchildren; Matthew & Amy Driessen; Michael & Kayla Driessen; Joshua & Leah Driessen; Jenessa Driessen & Chad Hopp; Keaton Meunier; Kylee Meunier; Ryan Adelman; Brittany Adelman; Laurie Martin; great-grandchildren; Frederick, Alena, Dexter & Riley; and her sisters and brothers in Bancroft, Ontario; Dionysa (Lloyd) Scott, Bernard (Vera) Kavanagh, Jim (Toni) Kavanagh, Michael (Debbie) Kavanagh and Mary Kavanagh as well as many dear extended family and friends. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Barrhead Health Care Centre. Your caring and support has meant the world to the family and will always be remembered. Prayer Service was held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. both at the St. Anne's Catholic Church on Main Street in Barrhead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to one of Rose's favorite charities, the St. Anne's Angels Youth Group or a charity of your choice.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Oct. 8, 2019