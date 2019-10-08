Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Marie "Rose" Adelman. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Helen "Rose" Marie on Monday, September 30, 2019, one day after her 82nd birthday, following a very brief and courageous battle with cancer. Rose was born in Bancroft, Ontario and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1959. As a young nurse, she made the long trek to Alberta and started working at the Barrhead Hospital. In 1961 she married the love of her life, Jim Adelman and together they raised four children and eventually established Adelman Cabinets & Millwork, where Rose still loved to go every day. Rose lived her life through simple pleasures; family, friendship and church. She was the quiet matriarch of our family and her ability to laugh easy, love deeply and be kind and caring to others will be instilled in us always. Rose was pre-deceased by her parents; John and Irma Kavanagh, her brother Jack and her husband Jim. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her children; Jim; Chris & Paul Driessen; Jackie Meunier and Corey Martin; Terry & Kelly Adelman; grandchildren; Matthew & Amy Driessen; Michael & Kayla Driessen; Joshua & Leah Driessen; Jenessa Driessen & Chad Hopp; Keaton Meunier; Kylee Meunier; Ryan Adelman; Brittany Adelman; Laurie Martin; great-grandchildren; Frederick, Alena, Dexter & Riley; and her sisters and brothers in Bancroft, Ontario; Dionysa (Lloyd) Scott, Bernard (Vera) Kavanagh, Jim (Toni) Kavanagh, Michael (Debbie) Kavanagh and Mary Kavanagh as well as many dear extended family and friends. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Barrhead Health Care Centre. Your caring and support has meant the world to the family and will always be remembered. Prayer Service was held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. both at the St. Anne's Catholic Church on Main Street in Barrhead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to one of Rose's favorite charities, the St. Anne's Angels Youth Group or a charity of your choice.

Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Helen "Rose" Marie on Monday, September 30, 2019, one day after her 82nd birthday, following a very brief and courageous battle with cancer. Rose was born in Bancroft, Ontario and graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1959. As a young nurse, she made the long trek to Alberta and started working at the Barrhead Hospital. In 1961 she married the love of her life, Jim Adelman and together they raised four children and eventually established Adelman Cabinets & Millwork, where Rose still loved to go every day. Rose lived her life through simple pleasures; family, friendship and church. She was the quiet matriarch of our family and her ability to laugh easy, love deeply and be kind and caring to others will be instilled in us always. Rose was pre-deceased by her parents; John and Irma Kavanagh, her brother Jack and her husband Jim. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her children; Jim; Chris & Paul Driessen; Jackie Meunier and Corey Martin; Terry & Kelly Adelman; grandchildren; Matthew & Amy Driessen; Michael & Kayla Driessen; Joshua & Leah Driessen; Jenessa Driessen & Chad Hopp; Keaton Meunier; Kylee Meunier; Ryan Adelman; Brittany Adelman; Laurie Martin; great-grandchildren; Frederick, Alena, Dexter & Riley; and her sisters and brothers in Bancroft, Ontario; Dionysa (Lloyd) Scott, Bernard (Vera) Kavanagh, Jim (Toni) Kavanagh, Michael (Debbie) Kavanagh and Mary Kavanagh as well as many dear extended family and friends. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the doctors and nurses of the Barrhead Health Care Centre. Your caring and support has meant the world to the family and will always be remembered. Prayer Service was held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 7 p.m. and Funeral Mass was held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. both at the St. Anne's Catholic Church on Main Street in Barrhead. In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to one of Rose's favorite charities, the St. Anne's Angels Youth Group or a charity of your choice.Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644 Published in The Barrhead Leader on Oct. 8, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Barrhead Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close