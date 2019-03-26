Mr. Henry Alexander Simpson, late of Dunstable, AB passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the age of 89 years. He is survived by his loving numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; cousins and dear friends. Henry is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Mary; 3 brothers, Fred, Robert and James; 2 sisters-in-law, Agnes (Fred) Simpson and Rose (James) Simpson; nephew, Maurice and Maurice's wife Mildred. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. from Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead. Interment to follow at the Willow Wilde Cemetery with Rev. David Pype officiating. Lunch will be served following Interment. Donations gratefully accepted directly to the AHS Barrhead Healthcare Center for the purchase of a Hillrom Bed, 4815 51 Ave. Barrhead, AB T7N 1M1. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Mar. 26, 2019