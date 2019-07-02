Holly Corbett, late of Barrhead, AB passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2019. She will be lovingly remembered by her family, son, Douglas (Reanne); daughter, Christine; grandchildren, Emily & Ethan; sisters, Janet (Bruce) Grey, Florette (Charles) Measures, Lily (Martin) Hansen; brothers, Mike & Walter Fewchuk; mother-in-law, Neata Corbett; four sisters-in-law & two brothers-in-law. Predeceased by her husband four months ago, Gordon; father, George; mother, Helen; brothers, Bill & John; five step-sisters & one step-brother. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Barrhead. Memorial donations in Holly's memory can be made to STARS or Barrhead Health Care Center. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com
Rose Garden Chapel 780-674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on July 2, 2019