Grandma, Granny, Mom, sister, auntie Inga passed away after proudly reaching her 90-year milestone almost a year prior. Grandma was often, and accurately, described as feisty. Throughout her years, she enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, square dancing, driving school bus, and later simply sitting in the sunshine or a nice visit over a cup of coffee. Special thanks to Hillcrest. Grandma appreciated the personal care, friendliness and community at the Lodge, especially when they "got it right" and her Sunday egg was runny and there was extra bacon on her plate. Our sorrow in saying goodbye is comforted in knowing her joy in the reuniting with so many dear friends and family previously departed, that she has missed for so long. At her request, there will be no service. She will rest beside her husband Alvin at Mystery Lake. In loving memory, there are plans for a railing on Main street Barrhead.

"Perhaps they are not stars, but rather openings in Heaven

where the love of our lost ones pours through and shines

down upon us to let us know they are happy."

Published in The Barrhead Leader on Apr. 23, 2019

