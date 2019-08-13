Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob Strydhorst. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Jacob Strydhorst of Neerlandia was called home to his Lord and Savior. He leaves to mourn his loss, his loving family; his wife of 41 years, Sya; two sons; Jared of Paris, France and William of Neerlandia, AB; two daughters; Sarah-Anne of Edmonton and Heather (Ryan) Beekman of Neerlandia; three granddaughters; Grace, Abigail and Maria Beekman; five brothers; Henry (Sandra), James (Reta), Cor (Bertha), Ken (Brenda) all of Neerlandia and John (Margaret) of Grande Prairie; five sisters; Jennie Veenstra and Bertha (Bert) Janssen of Neerlandia, Ann (Clarence) Tiemstra of Lacombe, Alice (Andy) Elgersma of Red Deer, Gladys (Art) Reitsma of Blackfalds, sisters-in-law Pat Davis of Whitecourt and Donna Strydhorst of Neerlandia and many nieces and nephews and friends. Jacob was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Gladys Strydhorst and two brothers; George and Andrew. The Funeral Service was held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Neerlandia Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Barry Beukema officiating. Interment followed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Come Over and Help (888 844-2624) or Word & Deed Ministries (877 375-9673).

