Jan Albert Moes of Vega, AB passed away on October 10, 2019, at the age of 79 years. Jan is survived by his wife, Coby; daughter, Erna (Ronald); daughter, Aline (IJzebrand); daughter-in-law, Laura-Lee; grandchildren; Anouk (Frank), Ryan (Rylyn), Meghan, Nicole, Jason, Jenelle, Karleigh, Kyla (Daniel), Alekzander (Natasha) and Luke; great-grandchildren; Madison, Arieanna, Walker, Jace, and Pyper. He was predeceased by his son, Arie, and parents, Albert and Margje Moes. A Memorial Gathering was held Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the Vega Community Hall. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Rheumatology Association.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Oct. 22, 2019