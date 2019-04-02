Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Maureen (nee Lesko) Ion. View Sign

Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644 Jane Maureen Ion (nee Lesko), late of Tiger Lily, went home to be with her Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Keir Care Centre in Barrhead, AB. Jane was born October 5, 1953, to Geza and Evelyn Lesko, the fifth of eleven children. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Norman Ion; children; Norman Ion, Maureen (Sid) Waldern, Barbara (Matthew) Almost, Janet (Grant) Roska, Chad Ion, Shane Ion, Andrew Ion, Darla (Matthew) Tabak, Evelyn (Kyle) Ashmead; grandchildren; Shawn Ion, Hanna Ion, Grace (Evan) Drake, Esther Waldern, Thomas Waldern, Julianna Waldern, Peyton Waldern, Dustin Almost, Justin Almost, Solomon Almost, Marcedez-Jane Almost, Brooke Roska, Keira Roska, Chloe Roska, Michael Roska, Lexus Roska; one great-grandchild, Olivia Drake; siblings; Geza Lesko, Blaine Lesko, Lynne (Lloyd) Sutherland, Connie (Larry) Suter, Helen (John) Steeves, Eugene Lesko, Todd (Kathy) Lesko, James (Twyla) Lesko, Violet Chvojka, Tory (Glen) Davies, Pauline (Ian) Johner, Sister-in-law Lois Bablitz as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jane was predeceased by her parents, Geza and Evelyn Lesko, older brother, Valentine Lesko, younger brother, Barry Lesko, grandson Ethan Charles Waldern, daughter-in-law Trish Ion. Donations may be made in Jane's memory to the Keir Care Centre or STARS. Public visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Barrhead Alliance Church. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. from Barrhead Alliance Church with Pastor Ryan Sturge officiating. Interment to follow the Service at Barrhead East Lawn Cemetery.Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644 Funeral Home Rose Garden Chapel

5326-48 Street

Barrhead , AB T7N1A1

(780) 674-4644 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Barrhead Leader on Apr. 2, 2019

