It is with great sadness that Janice Gibson, late of Edmonton, AB, formerly of Barrhead, AB passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 57 years. She is survived by her loving family, parents; Isabel Gibson (Wayne Noullett), brothers; Douglas and Stewart Gibson of Barrhead and Doug Noullett (Jennifer) of Manning as well as her sisters; Anne Gibson of Jasper and Dawn (Robert) Helm of Stony Plain along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Janice is predeceased by her father Victor Gibson and grandparents. Prayers will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Barrhead, AB on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Barrhead, AB on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. Donation may be made to the or the charity of your choice.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on July 30, 2019