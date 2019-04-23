Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannette Hornsby. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

It is with sad hearts and wonderful memories that we announce the passing of Jeannette Hornsby. Jeannette passed away peacefully surrounded by the family she loved so dearly at the age of 78 years. Jeannette will be forever remembered and deeply loved by her loving husband, Jack; daughter Cindy (Wilf) LaValley, son Darrin (Marilyn) Hornsby; treasured grandchildren; Kim (Mark) O'Dempsey, Kerry (Courtney) LaValley, Kaitlyn (Myles), Amy (Corey), Justin (Jill); great-grandchildren; Daven, Blake, Hayden, Paisley, Pyper and Nate; beloved brothers; William Wichuk, John (Marilyn) Wichuk, Allan (Virginia) Wichuk, Danny (Sandy) Wichuk and sister Carol (Wayne) Zolmer; brother-in-law Larry Hornsby, sisters-in-law; Ann Hornsby, Diane Hornsby and numerous nieces and nephews. Jeannette was predeceased by her parents, William and Ann Wichuk, mother and father-in-law, Ora and Frank Hornsby and brother-in-laws Ken Hornsby and Ed Hornsby. Jeannette loved life on the farm with Jack and her family. She was an amazing pie and bread maker and loved cooking big meals. No one ever left her house hungry! Community and neighbours were important to Jeannette. Jeannette enjoyed watching Jack play baseball and curl with friends, which always gave her a chance to catch up on the news. Family was everything to Jeannette. Her family often referred to her as their "rock" as she was always there to support them in whichever way that she could. We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the outstanding staff of the Barrhead Healthcare Centre. A Celebration of Jeannette's life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the MTM Hall, Tiger Lily, Alberta.

