It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jack Hayes of Barrhead, AB on November 10, 2019, at the age of 73 years. Jack will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Darleen; daughters, Cheryl (Thorsten) and Sandra; sister Joanne (Dale) also other family members and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 5215 56 St. Barrhead, AB. In lieu of flowers, donations are gratefully accepted to a charity of one's choice.
Westlock Funeral Home & Crematorium 780 349-3474
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Nov. 19, 2019