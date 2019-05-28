In the presence of family, John R. Litke passed away in the afternoon of Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Barrhead Healthcare Center. He leaves to mourn his loss, his wife of 68 years, Wanda; sister, Kathy Wright (Keith) of Sherwood Park and brother, Stanley (Pat) Litke of Calgary; three sons; Dean (Delores) Litke of Barrhead, Jay (Pat Lagore) Litke of Calgary and Del (Denise) Litke of High River; one daughter, Heather (Karl) Baker of Barrhead; seven wonderful grandchildren; Derek, Deanna, Christopher, Jacqueline, Brittany, Kyle and Eden and nine precious great-grandchildren. John was predeceased by his father, Jack; mother, Louise and brother, Norman. Please join us to Celebrate the Life of this remarkable man on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. from Barrhead United Church. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com
Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead, AB 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on May 28, 2019