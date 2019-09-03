Mr. Kenneth Hanson, late of Barrhead Alberta, passed away on Aug 25-26, 2019 at the age of 84 years. He is survived by his loving family; 2 children, Dianne Robertson, Barrhead AB (Jim) and Cornel Hanson, Greenwood BC (Cathy); 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; numerous nieces & nephews; 1 brother, William Hanson; 1 sister, Irma Wood. Ken is predeceased by his parents, his wife, Katherine (Fahn) Hanson; brothers, Harvey, John George, Ronnie; sisters, Betty, Laura & Gwen. Service will be a private family gathering and interment to be held October 13 at 2 pm at Barrhead Cemetery. Tea and lunch will follow.
Rose Garden Chapel 780-674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Sept. 3, 2019