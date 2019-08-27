Mr. Leonard Emil Schmidt, late of Barrhead, AB passed away on August 21, 2019 at the age of 79 years. Leonard is survived by his loving family; wife of 59 years; Vivian; 3 sons; Ronald (Elaine), Randy (Diana) and David (Donna); grandchildren; Kolton (Katy), Taylor (Hunter), Levi, Darci MacMillan (Lee), Ty (Chelsie), Ashley Tarry (Justin), Cole, Kagen and Tate; 1 great-grandchild, Weston; brothers; Henry (Sheila), Walter (Emi) and Gilbert (Elsie); sisters; Eleanor Branden (Jim) and Brenda Visser (Cal) as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Leonard is predeceased by his parents; Albert and Olga Schmidt; sister, Alma Koberstein; brother, Butch Schmidt. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Schmidt Arena (6003 Twp Rd 584) at 2 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Ree officiating. Donations gratefully accepted directly to the Barrhead Ag Society. The family request that if you have memorable photos of Leonard that you bring them to be placed on display at Schmidt Arena.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Aug. 27, 2019