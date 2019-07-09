Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian Skirrow. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

Rose Garden Chapel 780-674-4644 Lillian Skirrow, late of Barrhead, AB, passed away on July 2, 2019, just short of her 96th birthday. She was the second child, and only daughter, of John and Violet O'Dell who farmed in the Mosside area. She completed her first eight years of education at the Summerdale School, and then took Grade 9 at Craven School in Mosside, where she became better acquainted with her future husband, Art Skirrow. With Craven School offering only a Grade 9 education, Lillian then roomed in Barrhead for her Grade 10 year. She left the area to work at Eaton's store in Edmonton during the winter of the war years. It was there that Art made contact with her and initiated his courtship. They continued their correspondence while Art was stationed in India with the RCAF; and upon his return to Canada after the war, they were married on June 19, 1946. They farmed in the Campsie area until 1974, when they moved to Barrhead. Lillian has a long history of volunteering with community clubs, particularly the Campsie Ladies Group, UCW, the Barrhead Friends of MS, and the Co-op Guild. She was always very giving of her time and her abilities, as evidenced by her delivery of Meals on Wheels until she was well into her senior years. Her family will miss her consistently kind and loving nature, which is what made her an exceptional mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Lillian is survived by her loving children: Barbara (Dave) Kenyon of Barrhead, AB; Margie Cooper of Nanaimo, B.C.; Bruce (Valerie Smith ) Skirrow of St. Albert, AB; and Hazel (Dave) McNeill of Sherwood Park, AB. She also leaves behind 10 well-loved grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Elsie Bowman of Toronto, ON, and Helen Skirrow of Edmonton, AB; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Lillian was predeceased by her husband, Art Skirrow; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Skirrow; her brother, James O'Dell; her sister-in-law, Gwen O'Dell; and her brothers-in-law, Stan Skirrow and Hugh Bowman. The Funeral Service was held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Barrhead United Church with Rev. Pype officiating. Interment was at the Mosside United Church Cemetery following the Service. Special thanks to Dr. De Waal and the staff at Shepherd's Care. Donations are gratefully accepted to Shepherd's Care Foundation – Barrhead Projects or to a charity of choice.Rose Garden Chapel 780-674-4644 Published in The Barrhead Leader on July 9, 2019

