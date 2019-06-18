Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Ruhl. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

Lucille was born in Roselea, AB to Carrie and Albert Porter. She married the love of her life, Albert Ruhl on March 31, 1944. They had two children; Mary Lou (Leonard) Maskell and Doug (Linda) Ruhl. Lucille had an adoring group of grandchildren; Cori (Ed) Willis, Lanny (Kelsey) Maskell, Mark (Michelle) Ruhl, Cathy (Fraser) Wheeler and Jennifer Ruhl and five great-grandchildren; Jacey, Reese, Blythe, Jasper and Rhett. Lucille was predeceased by her husband, Albert and her brothers; George, Lloyd and Robert. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy; sister-in-law, Kit, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, her long-time friend Ruth and her 4 legged buddy, Boomer. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation for the care and compassion shown by Dr. Hassan and the Staff at Shepherd's Care. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Memorial tributes may be made to Barrhead Healthcare Centre or the charity of your choice.

