Lyle Lynn Lindstrom born in Edmonton, AB on April 20, 1951, passed away suddenly in Onoway, AB on April 8, 2019, at the age of 67 years. Lynn was predeceased by his wife, Sharon; parents, Hakan and Evelyn Lindstrom; brothers; Alvan and Brian Lindstrom; stepson Robert Klimek. He is survived by his sister, Eleanor (Jim) Smith; brother, Warren (Nadia) Lindstrom; sister in law, Fannie Lindstrom; stepdaughter, Tina (Charlie) Phillips and her children; Brianna, Cameron and Alicia; stepson Robert Klimek's children; Santana, Rebecca and Courtney; stepson, Brad Klimek and his daughter, Ashley; special friend, Connie also numerous other family and many dear friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the Rich Valley Community Hall.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Aug. 6, 2019