Mr. Lyle Pitruniak, late of Barrhead, AB formerly of Edmonton, AB passed away on November 11, 2019, at the age of 62 years. Lyle is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving family; wife of 31 years, Peggy Kosheiff; mother Lydia Pitruniak; sister; Cindy (Fred) Palmer, nephews; Jamin (Aimee) Palmer and Dustin (Kari) Palmer; niece, Paige (Andrew) Edison and great-niece, Atarah Palmer, all of Washington, USA as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Lyle is predeceased by his father William (Bill) Pitruniak in 1991 and brother, Brian Pitruniak in 1985. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 1 p.m. from Rose Garden Chapel Barrhead, AB with Pastor Trevor Crowe officiating.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Nov. 19, 2019