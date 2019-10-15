Marcel Joseph Gauthier (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Rose Garden Chapel
5326-48 Street
Barrhead, AB
T7N1A1
(780)-674-4644
Memorial Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church
Barrhead, AB
Obituary

Mr. Marcel Gauthier, late of Barrhead, AB passed away on October 3, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Marcel is survived by his loving family; wife, Pauline of Barrhead, AB; daughters; Louise Schutte of Red Deer, AB; Diane Moquin (Denis) of Edmonton, AB and Madelaine Jones of Edmonton, AB; son, Raymond Gauthier of Lloydminster, AB; grandchildren; Robert Schutte of Red Deer, AB; Daniel Schutte of Beaumont, AB; Arick Schutte of Red Deer, AB; Monique (Grant) of Edmonton, AB; Yvan (Rae-Anne) Moquin of Calgary, AB; Mireille Moquin of Edmonton, AB; Courtney Jones of Edmonton, AB and Renée Jones of Edmonton, AB; great-grandchildren; George & Henry Mason of Edmonton, AB; Hunter & Blaire Moquin of Calgary, AB and Isaac Moquin of Edmonton, AB; his brother, Renaud (Jeanine) Gauthier of Wetaskiwin, AB as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Marcel is predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Lucienne Gauthier. A Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. from St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church, Barrhead, AB with Father Johnny V.C. officiating.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Oct. 15, 2019
