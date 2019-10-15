Mr. Marcel Gauthier, late of Barrhead, AB passed away on October 3, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Marcel is survived by his loving family; wife, Pauline of Barrhead, AB; daughters; Louise Schutte of Red Deer, AB; Diane Moquin (Denis) of Edmonton, AB and Madelaine Jones of Edmonton, AB; son, Raymond Gauthier of Lloydminster, AB; grandchildren; Robert Schutte of Red Deer, AB; Daniel Schutte of Beaumont, AB; Arick Schutte of Red Deer, AB; Monique (Grant) of Edmonton, AB; Yvan (Rae-Anne) Moquin of Calgary, AB; Mireille Moquin of Edmonton, AB; Courtney Jones of Edmonton, AB and Renée Jones of Edmonton, AB; great-grandchildren; George & Henry Mason of Edmonton, AB; Hunter & Blaire Moquin of Calgary, AB and Isaac Moquin of Edmonton, AB; his brother, Renaud (Jeanine) Gauthier of Wetaskiwin, AB as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Marcel is predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Lucienne Gauthier. A Memorial Mass will take place on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. from St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church, Barrhead, AB with Father Johnny V.C. officiating.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Oct. 15, 2019