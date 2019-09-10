It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Mark Calliou on Sept. 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Penny Calliou; his 2 sons, Stacy and Adam and all of his many inspirations; his grandchildren, Ding Dong, A to the J, Kayla, Meli, Rocky, Rachael and Walkman. He will be truly missed as his smile and sense of humor will be in our hearts forever. In his 65 years of life he was fortunate to have seen the world in his travels. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Glenreagh Hall at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donate to Charity of choice.
Rose Garden Chapel 780-674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Sept. 10, 2019