Mark LLB - JD Calliou

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mark LLB - JD Calliou.
Service Information
Rose Garden Chapel
5326-48 Street
Barrhead, AB
T7N1A1
(780)-674-4644
Obituary

It is with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Mark Calliou on Sept. 3, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Penny Calliou; his 2 sons, Stacy and Adam and all of his many inspirations; his grandchildren, Ding Dong, A to the J, Kayla, Meli, Rocky, Rachael and Walkman. He will be truly missed as his smile and sense of humor will be in our hearts forever. In his 65 years of life he was fortunate to have seen the world in his travels. A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at Glenreagh Hall at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donate to Charity of choice.
Rose Garden Chapel 780-674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Barrhead, AB   (780) 674-4644
funeral home direction icon