Marvin Leo Stoik was born in Barrhead, AB on July 16, 1963, and went to live forever with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on February 10, 2019. Marvin lived in Vega until 1990 and thereafter in Barrhead. He was predeceased by his father, Arthur in 1994 and his mother Olga in 2009. Marvin is forever remembered and forever loved by his surviving nine siblings; Leonard (Hilda) Stoik, Linda (Larry) Egert, Elsie (Helmut) Reschke, Eric (Netty) Stoik, Evie (Jake) Hubert, Eileen (Brian) Lane, Violet Stoik, Harvey (Fern) Stoik and Iris (Bruce) Mihalcheon; 22 nephews and nieces; 40 great-nephews and nieces along with numerous other relatives and many dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethel Pentecostal Church on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. with Rev. Brian Lane officiating. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Blue Heron Support Services for the loving care they showed Marvin throughout all the years. Donations gratefully accepted to Camp He Ho Ha or Blue Heron Support Services in Marvin's memory.Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644 Published in The Barrhead Leader on Feb. 19, 2019

