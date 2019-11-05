Michael Rose

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Rose.
Service Information
Rose Garden Chapel
5326-48 Street
Barrhead, AB
T7N1A1
(780)-674-4644
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
Barrhead, AB
View Map
Obituary

Michael Rose of Edmonton, AB, late of Barrhead, AB, passed away suddenly on October 28, 2019. He is survived and will be missed by his son; Keith Rose (Amber Hennessey); grandchildren; Hayden, Hayley, Harlow; brother, Gregory Rose. Michael is predeceased by his father, Peter Rose, mother, Noreen Rose. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from St. Anne's Catholic Church, Barrhead, AB. Fellowship and refreshments will follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Anne's Catholic Church Hall.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Nov. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Barrhead, AB   (780) 674-4644
funeral home direction icon