Michael Rose of Edmonton, AB, late of Barrhead, AB, passed away suddenly on October 28, 2019. He is survived and will be missed by his son; Keith Rose (Amber Hennessey); grandchildren; Hayden, Hayley, Harlow; brother, Gregory Rose. Michael is predeceased by his father, Peter Rose, mother, Noreen Rose. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from St. Anne's Catholic Church, Barrhead, AB. Fellowship and refreshments will follow at 12:30 p.m. in St. Anne's Catholic Church Hall.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Nov. 5, 2019