It is with a sense of sadness and heartfelt gratitude that the family of Mureldine Measures may announce her peaceful passing after a courageous battle on the 13th day of May, 2019 at the age of 83 in Stettler, AB. The lifelong resident of Barrhead, AB will be remembered by her community, her loving friends and revered by her treasured family. Mureldine is survived by her three sons; Robin (Mona) of Swan Hills, William (Gwen) of Gull Lake and Dan (Bettyanne) of Stettler; daughter, Jackie Acorn of Stettler; daughter-in-law Donna (Ken) Heimstra of Spruce Grove; grandchildren; Christina Hale, Brett (Vanessa) Measures, Melissa (Lane) Dorval, Danielle Lesyk, Bailey Acorn, Andy Acorn, Cody (Eva) Borek, Hunter Measures, Kristen Measures; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Mabel Klenke and Sharon Shantz. Mureldine is predeceased by her son, Andy (1994); loving husband of 40 years, Regenold (1998); sisters, Louise Boychuk and Ollie Saulnier; brother, Steve. A Celebration of Life was held on May 18, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Barrhead United Church. Donations gratefully accepted to the Alberta Cancer Foundation in her honour.

Published in The Barrhead Leader on May 21, 2019

