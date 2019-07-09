Murray Munroe Carty passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the age of 61 years. He is survived by his loving family; children Alanna (Ted) & Adam; grandchildren, Andrew & Jessica; mother, Anna; siblings, Sheron (Dave), Doreen (Andy), Tom (Peggy), Donna (Brian), Keith (Rose) & Debbie (Ron). As well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Murray is predeceased by his father, John "Jack". Funeral Service was held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Topland Hall. Interment followed at Topland Cemetery following the Service. Memorial Donations may be made to AHS Mental Health & Barrhead Victim Services.
Rose Garden Chapel 780-674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on July 9, 2019