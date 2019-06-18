Nellie Bohn

Our loss is Heaven's gain. On June 10, 2019, our loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Nellie Bohn was called peacefully to her Heavenly home. She will forever live on in our hearts. Nellie loved gardening, sewing and was always willing to give a helping hand to those that needed it most. Lovingly survived by 3 sons; Wayne (Ruth), Dale (Lori), Bruce (Vonnie) and 1 daughter, Holly (Reg); 7 grandchildren; Ashley (Nick), Logan (Miranda), Don (Julie), Ryan (Meghan), Katelyn (Craig), Timothy and Jeremy; 7 great-grandchildren; Keira, Jayda, Carson, Penny, Kaysa, Stella and Jace; brother, Alfred (Mabel) Mielke, brother-in-law, Erhard Rejman; sisters-in-law; Emily Mielke and Ella Mielke; numerous other relatives and friends. Predeceased by her husband, Arnold Bohn; parents, Gustav and Natalie Mielke; sister, Alma Rejman; brothers, Walter Mielke and Ewald Mielke. As per Mom's request, a private graveside service has been held. The family wish to thank Dr. DeWaal and the Staff at both the Barrhead Healthcare Centre and Barrhead Continuing Care. In lieu of flowers, donations gratefully accepted to the Barrhead Healthcare Centre.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on June 18, 2019
