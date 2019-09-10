Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nettie Warkentin. View Sign Service Information Rose Garden Chapel 5326-48 Street Barrhead , AB T7N1A1 (780)-674-4644 Obituary

Fun, caring, selfless, compassionate, gentle and with a heart as big as the whole outdoors. Nettie (Nikkel) Warkentin, of Barrhead, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Barrhead Hospital. She was born February 14, 1932 in Grunthal, Manitoba to Justina and Peter Nikkel. She married Henry Warkentin on August 20, 1961 and is survived by him. Also surviving are her children: Jake (Val) Warkentin, grandchildren: Jonathan (Briana), Shannia, Michael, Amanda, Caden, and Charis; Ruth (Bob) Klepel, grandchildren: Christopher (Emma, great-granddaughter Elizabeth), Rochelle, Joshua, Benjamin, Michaela, Matthew, Kirstin and Amy; Ken (Chrissy) Warkentin, grandchildren: Lianna, Jesse, Levi, Katie and Luke; and Carol (Kevin) Ratzlaff, grandchildren: Jeremy (Sarah), Travis, Melissa, Andrew, Stephanie and Curtis. She is also survived by her brother, Jake (Tina) Nikkel, and many nieces and nephews. Nettie committed her life to Jesus early, so most of her life was about serving her master. She graduated from Normal School teachers college and taught school until her first son was born. She then poured her life into serving and raising her family. In 1979 her husband, Henry, became the founding director of Christian Enrichment Family Camp at Rock Lake, Manitoba. She stepped up to the plate, hosted guests and handled registration. This launched them into full-time ministry, as with Henry's counselling ministry she hosted people day and night. In 1987 they moved to Living Faith Bible College near Caroline, Alberta, where Henry took on a teaching position and continued his counselling ministry, and Nettie continued her hosting. Opening her heart and home, she always served with a heart of love and compassion. In 2015, Nettie and Henry moved in with their oldest son near Barrhead, Alberta. Memorial Service was held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019 from Bethel Pentecostal Church, Barrhead, Alberta with Pastor Bob Jones officiating.

Rose Garden Chapel 780-674-4644 Fun, caring, selfless, compassionate, gentle and with a heart as big as the whole outdoors. Nettie (Nikkel) Warkentin, of Barrhead, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Barrhead Hospital. She was born February 14, 1932 in Grunthal, Manitoba to Justina and Peter Nikkel. She married Henry Warkentin on August 20, 1961 and is survived by him. Also surviving are her children: Jake (Val) Warkentin, grandchildren: Jonathan (Briana), Shannia, Michael, Amanda, Caden, and Charis; Ruth (Bob) Klepel, grandchildren: Christopher (Emma, great-granddaughter Elizabeth), Rochelle, Joshua, Benjamin, Michaela, Matthew, Kirstin and Amy; Ken (Chrissy) Warkentin, grandchildren: Lianna, Jesse, Levi, Katie and Luke; and Carol (Kevin) Ratzlaff, grandchildren: Jeremy (Sarah), Travis, Melissa, Andrew, Stephanie and Curtis. She is also survived by her brother, Jake (Tina) Nikkel, and many nieces and nephews. Nettie committed her life to Jesus early, so most of her life was about serving her master. She graduated from Normal School teachers college and taught school until her first son was born. She then poured her life into serving and raising her family. In 1979 her husband, Henry, became the founding director of Christian Enrichment Family Camp at Rock Lake, Manitoba. She stepped up to the plate, hosted guests and handled registration. This launched them into full-time ministry, as with Henry's counselling ministry she hosted people day and night. In 1987 they moved to Living Faith Bible College near Caroline, Alberta, where Henry took on a teaching position and continued his counselling ministry, and Nettie continued her hosting. Opening her heart and home, she always served with a heart of love and compassion. In 2015, Nettie and Henry moved in with their oldest son near Barrhead, Alberta. Memorial Service was held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019 from Bethel Pentecostal Church, Barrhead, Alberta with Pastor Bob Jones officiating.Rose Garden Chapel 780-674-4644 Published in The Barrhead Leader on Sept. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Barrhead Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close