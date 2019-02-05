It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Olga Harke of Barrhead on January 29, 2019, at the age of 85 years. She is survived by her loving family; sons; Ed (Dianna) Harke; Robert (Anna) Harke; her daughters; Bev (Garry) Wagner and Brenda (Blain) Teasdale. Grandchildren; Clayton Burke, Christine Kootenayoo and Brent Harke of Barrhead, Melissa (Andrew) Graham of Mannville, AB; Tara (Valere) Rochon of Barrhead, Amanda (Clayton) Pennell of Edmonton, Christopher Wagner of Cherhill, Lori Teasdale of Coquitlam, BC, Nadine Reels of Everett, Washington; Belynda (Ricky) Kelleher of Edmonton; Great-grandchildren; Dale Anne Graham, Chantal, Shaelynn, Raeanna, Hayden Rochon, Wylder and Connor Pennell, Mackenzie Kelleher and Jordan Teasdale (Reels). Her great-great-grandchildren; Cameron and Kyrie Teasdale. Olga is predeceased by her parents, Wilhelm and Wanda Martin, brothers, Robert and Gustav (Wanda) Martin and grandson Cory Burke. She also leaves behind many dear family and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. from St. John's Lutheran Church, Barrhead with Pastor Kevin Ree officiating. Olga touched the hearts of many people and will be sadly missed. Donations can be made in her memory to St. John's Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, AHS Barrhead Continuing Care Centre or a charity of choice.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Feb. 5, 2019