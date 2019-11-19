Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Parker Stewart Martin. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Parker Martin on November 6, 2019, in Edson, AB. Parker was a kind, sweet and generous 8-year-old boy that touched the lives of many. Parker leaves behind his parents, Mike and Jody; his sister Calleigh, grandparents, Gene and Alice Schmaus of Barrhead, AB; grandparents, Ken and Barb Martin of Edson; great-grandmother Laura Morton of Mayerthorpe and many uncles, aunts and cousins. A Memorial service was held in honour of Parker on November 16, 2019, at the Edson Bethel Pentecostal Church at 11 a.m. The family respectfully request that, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following organizations, all of which provide incredible services; the Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation, the Kids with , Make-A-Wish Northern Alberta, or the Canadian Children's Brain Cancer Foundation. Published in The Barrhead Leader on Nov. 19, 2019

