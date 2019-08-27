Patricia Edith Adamek (nee Strawson) passed away, at the age of 65, on August 23rd, 2019 at the Barrhead Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born on December 17th, 1953 in Barrhead. She was the second youngest child of 9 to her parents George and Helen Strawson. She married Marcel Kinjerski in 1970 and gave birth to their son James, in 1971. With many struggles as a young family Pat and Marcel went their separate ways when James was a young boy. Pat met and wed George Adamek on October 24th, 1975. They built a home together off the bank of the Pembina River where they welcomed 2 more children to their family. Pat is survived by her husband, George; her son, James; daughter Michelle; her son, Wayne, her daughters and son-in-law, Nichole, Logan and Crystal and her 7 grandchildren. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 27th and a Memorial will take place on August 28th at 11:00 a.m. both at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Barrhead. All are welcome to attend the Prayer Service and Memorial to celebrate Pat's life. Pat will be buried at the Lunnford Cemetery surrounded by family. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lupus Society of Alberta or the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute.
Rose Garden Chapel, Barrhead 780-674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Aug. 27, 2019