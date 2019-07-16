It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Reich of Barrhead, Alberta announce his passing on July 12, 2019, at the age of 81 years of age. He is survived by his wife of 52 years Sally; children, Mark and Rhonda of Spruce Grove, AB, Dan of Medicine Hat, AB and Susan of Stony Plain, AB; grandchildren; Shale, Avery, Macey, Angela, Justin, Sarah and one great-grandchild Everly. He is also survived by two brothers, Oswald and Gerhart and two sisters, Erna and Hertha. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Barrhead Church of God at 1 p.m. and Interment for immediate family having taken place earlier. In lieu of flowers, donations graciously accepted to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or Deer Valley Meadows Christian Camp and Conference Centre.
Published in The Barrhead Leader on July 16, 2019