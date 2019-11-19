Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trinity Funeral Home 10530-116 Street Edmonton , AB T5H 3L7 (780)-474-4663 Obituary

Trinity Funeral Home Ltd., Edmonton, AB 780 474-4663 Paulette Garries passed away suddenly on November 9, 2019. She leaves behind her daughters; Michelle Briltz (Joey Demone) of Barrhead and Brandy Briltz (Cory Bell) of Leduc along with her grandchildren; Gabriel, Zachary, Sophie, Halee, Laythan, and Karsen. Paulette will also be deeply missed by her mother, Lorraine Garries of Calmar; sisters; Debbie Berreth of Edmonton, Patricia Garries of Millet, Susan Garries of Salmon Arm, Judy Garries of Calmar, her brother Doug Garries of Calmar and sisters-in-law; Sharla Garries of Edmonton and Charlette Garries of Leduc as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Paulette was always waiting to hear a new joke which she could never repeat back properly and loved to laugh. Paulette is predeceased by her father Charles Garries and two brothers, Eddie and Steven Garries. A Celebration of Life was held November 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at The Executive Royal Inn in Leduc 8450 Sparrow Drive.Trinity Funeral Home Ltd., Edmonton, AB 780 474-4663 Published in The Barrhead Leader on Nov. 19, 2019

