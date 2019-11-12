Mrs. Pauline Marie Anne Gauthier, late of Barrhead, AB passed away on November 5, 2019 at the age of 87 years. She is survived by her loving family, daughters; Louise Schutte of Red Deer, AB; Diane Moquin (Denis) of Edmonton, AB and Madelaine Jones (James Wyatt) of Edmonton AB; son, Raymond Gauthier of Lloydminster, AB; grandchildren; Robert Schutte of Red Deer, AB; Daniel (Chelsey) Schutte of Beaumont, AB; Arick (Kelcy) Schutte of Red Deer, AB; Monique (Grant) Masson of Edmonton, AB; Yvan (Rae-Anne) Moquin of Calgary, AB; Mireille Moquin of Edmonton, AB; Courtney Jones of Edmonton, AB and Renee Jones of Edmonton, AB, great-grandchildren; George and Henry Masson of Edmonton, AB, Hunter and Blair Moquin of Calgary, AB and Isaac Moquin of Edmonton, AB as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Pauline is predeceased by her husband, Marcel, parents, Isaac and Alma, brother, Victor. Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. Anne's Roman Catholic Church, Barrhead, AB with Father Johnny V.C. officiating.
Rose Garden Chapel 780 674-4644
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Nov. 12, 2019