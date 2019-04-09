Mrs. Raine Kooger, late of Barrhead, passed away on April 6, 2019, at the age of 44 years. She is survived by her loving family; husband of 24 years, Jason; children; Khiya (Jeff) Bloom, Cole Kooger and Conner Kooger; parents, Maynard and Nora Mast; sister, Michelle Deacon; brothers; Peter (Joy) Mast, Reece (Robyn) Mast and Duke (Pam) Mast, as well as numerous other family and many dear friends. Raine is predeceased by her brother-in-law, Ben Deacon. A Celebration of Raine's Life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Bethel Pentecostal Church in Barrhead with Pastor Dave Findlay officiating. In lieu of flowers, please give directly to Blazing Faith Ministries or to STARS. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.rosegardenchapel.com
Published in The Barrhead Leader on Apr. 9, 2019